Ticker
Johnson refuses to resign after Downing Street parties report
By EUobserver
British prime minister Boris Johnson has rejected calls to resign, following the publication of an independent report into a string of parties held at Downing Street during the UK's Covid lockdowns — in breach of government guidance at the time. Johnson, who attend several of the parties investigated, told MPs and press he believed they were work events. He has already been fined by Metropolitan police over one party.