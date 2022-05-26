Ticker
Palestinian civil society denounce Metsola's Israel visit
By EUobserver
A handful of Palestinian civil society groups have denounced, in a letter , European Parliament president Roberta Metsola's visit with Israeli officials and MPs. They also accuse Metsola of being complicit "in the institutionalised domination and systematic oppression of the Palestinian people." Metsola's visit coincided with a decision by Israel to bar a European Parliament delegation from entering Gaza and meeting with Palestinian NGOs.