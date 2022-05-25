Wednesday

25th May 2022

Palestinian civil society denounce Metsola's Israel visit

A handful of Palestinian civil society groups have denounced, in a letter , European Parliament president Roberta Metsola's visit with Israeli officials and MPs. They also accuse Metsola of being complicit "in the institutionalised domination and systematic oppression of the Palestinian people." Metsola's visit coincided with a decision by Israel to bar a European Parliament delegation from entering Gaza and meeting with Palestinian NGOs.

Orbán's new state of emergency under fire

Hungary's premier Viktor Orbán declared a state of emergency due to the war in neighbouring Ukraine hours after pushing a constitutional amendment through parliament, where two-thirds of MPs are controlled by his Fidesz party, allowing his government special powers.

Letter

Right of Reply: Hungarian government

The government in Budapest responds to EUobserver opinion piece "Are Orban's Covid powers now the 'new normal' in Hungary?"

Opinion

When Reagan met Gorbachev — a history lesson for Putin

Neither Reagan nor Gorbachev achieved their goal at the famous Reykjavik summit of 1986. Despite that fact there are lessons that current leaders — particularly Vladimir Putin — could adopt from these two iconic leaders.

