By EUobserver

The Dutch journalists' trade union, the Nederlandse Vereniging van Journalisten (NVJ), has filed a lawsuit at the EU Court of Justice challenging EU sanctions against Russian propaganda outlets Russia Today and Sputnik, which were banned in Europe in March. The ban is too loosely worded and was "punishing the European people, by not treating them like adults and not giving them the possibility to access information," NVJ said, Reuters reports.