By EUobserver

The EU is in talks with Danish firm Bavarian Nordic and US company SIGA Technologies for joint purchases of monkeypox vaccines and antiviral drugs, according to a report in Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter Friday. "It will go quickly. We should have a contract ready in a week or so and maybe some limited deliveries in June," Sweden's vaccine coordinator Richard Bergstrom said. The virus normally causes fever and skin lesions.