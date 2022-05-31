Ticker
Putin, Macron, and Scholz discuss EU sanctions relief
By EUobserver
Russian leader Vladimir Putin, French president Emmanuel Macron, and German chancellor Olaf Scholz held phone talks Saturday, in which Putin discussed releasing Ukrainian grain shipments to ease world food prices, and also spoke of boosting Russian fertiliser exports in return for Western sanctions relief. "Russia is ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports," the Kremlin said.