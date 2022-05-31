Tuesday

31st May 2022

Ticker

Putin, Macron, and Scholz discuss EU sanctions relief

By

Russian leader Vladimir Putin, French president Emmanuel Macron, and German chancellor Olaf Scholz held phone talks Saturday, in which Putin discussed releasing Ukrainian grain shipments to ease world food prices, and also spoke of boosting Russian fertiliser exports in return for Western sanctions relief. "Russia is ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports," the Kremlin said.

African Union chief raises alarm over food crisis at EU summit

Disruption in exports of grain and fertilisers as a consequence of the Ukraine war is triggering a "worrying" situation for the continent hosting 282 million undernourished people, African Union president Macky Sall told EU leaders at the summit.

Opinion

The last thing Europe needs is another war on its doorstep

If the international community cannot fulfil its promises in Bosnia — given it's in the very heart of Europe, the leverage the EU and Nato possess, and the massive money invested — prospects for international state-building elsewhere are extremely grim.

EU flags absent in Danish referendum campaign

The EU flag is nowhere to be seen, when Danish voters head to the polls on Wednesday — in the ninth referendum on the country's relationship to the European Union since 1972.

Column

It is political parties that are polarising, not citizens

Political parties are polarising, but society is not. Many citizens, in fact, remain where they once were — right in the middle of the political spectrum. Polarisation has, in short, become a political strategy.

News in Brief

  1. Germany and Greece in arms-for-Ukraine deal
  2. Study: EU economy could see 4.2% hit from Russia energy ban
  3. EU summer fuel shortages possible, energy agency warns
  4. French EU presidency to face strike by civil servants
  5. EU: Filling Europe's gas storage should be 'accelerated'
  6. Russia cuts gas to Dutch supplier
  7. Latvia criticises Macron and Scholz phone calls with Putin
  8. EU sanctions on Russian oil 'not enough', says Ukraine official

