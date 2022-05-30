Monday

30th May 2022

Ticker

Putin, Macron, and Scholz discuss EU sanctions relief

By

Russian leader Vladimir Putin, French president Emmanuel Macron, and German chancellor Olaf Scholz held phone talks Saturday, in which Putin discussed releasing Ukrainian grain shipments to ease world food prices, and also spoke of boosting Russian fertiliser exports in return for Western sanctions relief. "Russia is ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports," the Kremlin said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Infographic

Dismay over EU plans to keep paying to promote meat

The EU has spent some €143m to promote European meat products in the last five years — despite increasing calls to halt taxpayer funded meat-promotion in light of the climate crisis.

Opinion

Southern Europe needs a 'V4' equivalent

The Visegrád Group, the New Hanseatic League, the Benelux or the Nordics have frequently worked together — however, southern European member states have frequently found themselves in loose cooperation or, worse, competition.

Agenda

EU leaders zoom in on sanctions and energy This WEEK

EU leaders are gathering in Brussels after they got stuck on imposing on oil embargo on Russia. Poland's recovery plan gets approved and Danish voters will vote in a historic referendum this week.

News in Brief

  1. Poland dissolves EU-hated judicial chamber
  2. Report: EU to jointly buy monkeypox vaccine
  3. Italian far-right star turns against Russia
  4. Putin, Macron, and Scholz discuss EU sanctions relief
  5. Erdoğan continues to block Nato expansion
  6. Dutch journalists sue EU over banned Russia TV channels
  7. EU holding €23bn of Russian bank reserves
  8. Russia speeds up passport process in occupied Ukraine

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  4. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe
  5. UiPathNo digital future for the EU without Intelligent Automation? Online briefing Link

Latest News

  1. Dismay over EU plans to keep paying to promote meat
  2. Southern Europe needs a 'V4' equivalent
  3. New EU military missions in West Africa to counter Russia
  4. EU leaders zoom in on sanctions and energy This WEEK
  5. EU could soften Russian oil ban plan as summit kicks off
  6. EU summit will be 'unwavering' on arms for Ukraine
  7. Orbán's new state of emergency under fire
  8. EU parliament prevaricates on barring Russian lobbyists

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us