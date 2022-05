By EUobserver

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has continued to oppose Finland and Sweden's entry into Nato despite high-level talks last week over Turkish allegations the two EU states harbour Kurdish "terrorists". "For as long as Tayyip Erdoğan is the head of the Republic of Turkey, we definitely cannot say 'yes' to countries which support terrorism entering Nato," he said on Saturday, Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber reported.