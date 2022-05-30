Monday

30th May 2022

Ticker

NGOs slam EU chemical agency decision on glyphosate

By

Health and environmental organisations on Monday raised concerns over the EU chemical agency's decision to keep the current classification of glyphosate, used in pesticides. The agency found that the available scientific evidence did not meet the criteria to classify glyphosate as "carcinogenic". "This ... shows the urgent need to address the systemic deficiencies of the process to classify hazardous chemicals in the EU," said Dolores Romano from the European Environmental Bureau.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU leaders meet to break deadlock over oil ban

EU officials have been discussing the option of temporarily exempting oil transported through pipelines from the sixth sanctions package — leaving more breathing space for central European countries.

Opinion

Putin forgot to ask Russian people's permission for Ukraine

Squeezing out lawful forms of protest has pushed Russians into undertaking more radical actions as part of a growing underground movement— one form has been graffiti or destruction of the 'Z' symbol, another is arson attacks against military conscription centres.

Podcast

Against white feminism: European edition

Author Rafia Zakaria turned the feminist world upside down with her bestselling book Against White Feminism. She talks with the Brussels-based journalist Shada Islam about the prevalence of white feminist thinking in Europe — particularly France.

Infographic

Dismay over EU plans to keep paying to promote meat

The EU has spent some €143m to promote European meat products in the last five years — despite increasing calls to halt taxpayer funded meat-promotion in light of the climate crisis.

Opinion

Southern Europe needs a 'V4' equivalent

The Visegrád Group, the New Hanseatic League, the Benelux or the Nordics have frequently worked together — however, southern European member states have frequently found themselves in loose cooperation or, worse, competition.

News in Brief

  1. Metsola: No peace in Ukraine without liberty and justice
  2. NGOs slam EU chemical agency decision on glyphosate
  3. Hungary wants guarantees on accessing Russian oil
  4. Von der Leyen: sanctions deal not likely within next 48 hours
  5. Denmark latest to risk Russian gas supply cut
  6. Poland dissolves EU-hated judicial chamber
  7. Report: EU to jointly buy monkeypox vaccine
  8. Italian far-right star turns against Russia

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  4. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe
  5. UiPathNo digital future for the EU without Intelligent Automation? Online briefing Link

Latest News

  1. EU leaders meet to break deadlock over oil ban
  2. EU spent at least €72bn less on climate than it claimed
  3. Putin forgot to ask Russian people's permission for Ukraine
  4. Against white feminism: European edition
  5. Dismay over EU plans to keep paying to promote meat
  6. Southern Europe needs a 'V4' equivalent
  7. New EU military missions in West Africa to counter Russia
  8. EU leaders zoom in on sanctions and energy This WEEK

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us