By EUobserver

Health and environmental organisations on Monday raised concerns over the EU chemical agency's decision to keep the current classification of glyphosate, used in pesticides. The agency found that the available scientific evidence did not meet the criteria to classify glyphosate as "carcinogenic". "This ... shows the urgent need to address the systemic deficiencies of the process to classify hazardous chemicals in the EU," said Dolores Romano from the European Environmental Bureau.