Tuesday

31st May 2022

Ticker

EU sanctions on Russian oil 'not enough', says Ukraine official

By

The partial oil embargo agreed by EU leaders is "not enough," Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of president Volodymyr Zelensky's office, said in Madrid on Tuesday, according to Reuters. "We are definitely not satisfied," he said, arguing that the deal has been "far too slow, far too late and definitely not enough". EU countries have been struggling to agree on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia for almost a month.

Frontex left 'traumatised' says caretaking leadership

Aija Kalnaja took over Frontex as a caretaker after its executive director Fabrice Leggeri resigned last month. On Monday, she promised more transparency and better management of the Warsaw-based agency.

EU leaders meet to break deadlock over oil ban

EU officials have been discussing the option of temporarily exempting oil transported through pipelines from the sixth sanctions package — leaving more breathing space for central European countries.

Opinion

Putin forgot to ask Russian people's permission for Ukraine

Squeezing out lawful forms of protest has pushed Russians into undertaking more radical actions as part of a growing underground movement— one form has been graffiti or destruction of the 'Z' symbol, another is arson attacks against military conscription centres.

