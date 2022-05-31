By EUobserver

The partial oil embargo agreed by EU leaders is "not enough," Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of president Volodymyr Zelensky's office, said in Madrid on Tuesday, according to Reuters. "We are definitely not satisfied," he said, arguing that the deal has been "far too slow, far too late and definitely not enough". EU countries have been struggling to agree on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia for almost a month.