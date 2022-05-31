Ticker
Latvia criticises Macron and Scholz phone calls with Putin
By EUobserver
Latvian prime minister Krisjanis Karins said Tuesday he does not see the point of talking to Russian president Vladimir Putin after French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz held another phone call with the Russian leader. "I don't see the point of talking with someone who is committing genocide in a neighbouring country. Putin will talk when he feels that he is losing," Karins told Bloomberg.