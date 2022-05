By EUobserver

Russia's Gazprom turned off supply to major Dutch trader GasTerra on Tuesday, escalating the economic battle between Moscow and Europe, Reuters reported. The move comes a day after Denmark flagged a potential end to its Russian gas supply. GasTerra, which buys gas on behalf of the Dutch government, said it had contracted elsewhere for the 2 billion cubic metres (bcm) it had expected to receive from Gazprom until October.