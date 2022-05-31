Ticker
EU: Filling Europe's gas storage should be 'accelerated'
By EUobserver
EU leaders agreed on Tuesday that filling of European gas storage facilities should be accelerated after Russia cut supplies to five member states. Under the REPowerEU, the bloc committed to filling gas storage facilities up to at least 80 percent of their capacity before next winter. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said current storage is at 41-percent capacity — five percent higher than at this time last year.