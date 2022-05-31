Ticker
French EU presidency to face strike by civil servants
By EUobserver
The French foreign ministry is to go on strike against internal cost-cutting on Thursday, for the first time in 20 years, in an embarrassment for the French EU presidency, who diplomats are currently responsible for shepherding through EU legislation. "The reform of the senior civil service is the latest attack on our professions, our expertise, our future," a strike notice for 2 June sent by trade unions said, Reuters reports.