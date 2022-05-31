By EUobserver

Europe could face energy shortages in summer, the head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, warned German magazine Der Spiegel on Tuesday. "When the main holiday season starts in Europe and the US, fuel demand will rise. Then we could see shortages: for example with diesel, petrol or kerosene, particularly in Europe," he said. "We have an oil crisis, a gas crisis and an electricity crisis simultaneously," he said.