Ticker
Germany and Greece in arms-for-Ukraine deal
By EUobserver
Germany has said it will deliver armoured vehicles to Greece, enabling Greece to send Soviet-era ones to Ukraine. "We will provide Greece with German infantry fighting vehicles," German chancellor Olaf Scholz said at the summit in Brussels Tuesday, Reuters reports. "The defence ministries will work out the details and quickly implement this agreement," he added. Germany has faced criticism for stalling on its own weapons shipments to Ukraine.