Overwhelming majority of Danes vote to join EU defence

A large majority (67%) voted in a referendum on Wednesday (1 June) to reverse Denmark's three decades-long policy of staying out of the European Union's common defence policy. One third (33%) voted to keep the defence opt-out. The vote was called by the Danish Social Democrat government after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Prime minister Mette Frederiksen said the result was "a clear message to [Russian president Vladimir] Putin".

EU approved Poland's recovery fund despite criticism

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is expected to travel to Warsaw on Thursday to announce the move — which comes after a year-long debate over the release of Covid-19 recovery financing.

MEPs host aviation lobby dinner on eve of climate vote

German liberal MEP Jan-Christoph Oetjen and Romanian centre-right MEP Marian-Jean Marinescu have organised a dinner in Strasbourg with Airlines for Europe (A4E). The dinner takes place on the eve of a crucial vote on climate change laws.

Opinion

Sánchez takes risk by snubbing Catalans

At what point will Catalonia's Republican Left decide enough is enough? The separatists have kept Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez in power for two-and-a-half years, but they have little to show for it.

