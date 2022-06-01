By EUobserver

A large majority (67%) voted in a referendum on Wednesday (1 June) to reverse Denmark's three decades-long policy of staying out of the European Union's common defence policy. One third (33%) voted to keep the defence opt-out. The vote was called by the Danish Social Democrat government after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Prime minister Mette Frederiksen said the result was "a clear message to [Russian president Vladimir] Putin".