By EUobserver

The EU's border police Frontex says that in recent weeks more people are returning to Ukraine than fleeing. "Between May 25-31, almost 260 000 Ukrainians exited the EU. In total, 2.3 million Ukrainians have returned to their home country since the war started," it said. The number of those internally displaced has also decreased and is now estimated to be around 7.1 million.