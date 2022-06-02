By EUobserver

"Our Turkish colleagues have expressed security concerns, terrorism in particular," Kai Sauer, a senior Finnish official told EUobserver, referring to Turkey's objection to Swedish and Finnish Nato membership on claims they harbour Kurdish separatists. "We're taking these concerns seriously and the dialogue with Turkey needs to continue," Sauer added, amid eagerness for a solution by Nato's June summit in Madrid. "We hope for a prompt resolution," Sauer said.