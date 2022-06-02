Thursday

2nd Jun 2022

Finland hopes for 'prompt' end to Turkey's Nato veto

By

"Our Turkish colleagues have expressed security concerns, terrorism in particular," Kai Sauer, a senior Finnish official told EUobserver, referring to Turkey's objection to Swedish and Finnish Nato membership on claims they harbour Kurdish separatists. "We're taking these concerns seriously and the dialogue with Turkey needs to continue," Sauer added, amid eagerness for a solution by Nato's June summit in Madrid. "We hope for a prompt resolution," Sauer said.

Exclusive

EU parliament revokes Russian lobbyist badges

After months of stalled negotiations to remove Russian lobbyists from the EU's joint-transparency register, the European Parliament has decided to go solo and unilaterally bar them from its premises.

'If Odessa falls, Moldova is next'

Russian warfare is currently focused on east Ukraine, but if it conquers Odessa in southwest Ukraine in future, then Moldova might fall next.

EU approved Poland's recovery fund despite criticism

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is expected to travel to Warsaw on Thursday to announce the move — which comes after a year-long debate over the release of Covid-19 recovery financing.

