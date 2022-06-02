By EUobserver

Sweden is to increase Ukraine military aid by some €95m, including anti-ship missiles and more anti-tank weapons, its government said Thursday. "In solidarity with Ukraine, and as part of the international response to Russia's actions, the government sees a continuing need to support Ukraine," the finance ministry said. Western-made anti-ship missiles were widely said to have sunk a Russian battleship in April. The US is also supplying longer-range missile systems.