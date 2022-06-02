Ticker
EU caves to Hungary over Kirill sanctions
By EUobserver
EU countries have caved in to Hungary's demands to remove Russia's patriarch Kirill from an EU sanctions package that also includes an oil embargo and a ban on Russian banks and propaganda TV channels, diplomatic sources told media Thursday. Hungary had complained about including Kirill, but had never given tangible reasons for its objection, an EU diplomat told EUobserver. Hungary had earlier delayed the oil-ban while fighting for an opt-out.