By EUobserver

Gas traders are scrambling to secure liquefied natural gas tankers much earlier than usual to prepare for winter, after the EU vowed to reduce its dependence on Russian gas by two-thirds by the end of the year, and import an extra 50bn cubic meters of overseas LNG from Shell, TotalEnergies and Unipec. "It's very hard to find any ships," Oystein Kalleklev, head of Flex LNG told the Financial Times.