By EUobserver

French president Emmanuel Macron has faced a backlash for telling French newspapers Saturday "we must not humiliate Russia" in Ukraine. "Calls to avoid humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France," Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said. Macron said he'd spoken for more than 100 hours by phone with Russian president Vladimir Putin in total. French efforts to mediate had been "a spectacular failure" former Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt said.