Ticker
Southern EU states expect 150,000 migrants this year
By EUobserver
Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta, and Spain expect 150,000 migrants this year amid food-shortage worries caused by the Ukraine war, the Cypriot foreign minister said after the five countries' ministers met in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Reuters reports. "If wheat remains blocked in the Black Sea ports, we must expect a greater [migrant] flow," Italian interior minister Luciana Lamorgese said Friday. Some 123,000 people arrived in the five frontline states last year.