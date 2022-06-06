Ticker
UK and Spain send missiles and tanks to Ukraine
By EUobserver
The UK is sending long-range missiles to Ukraine while Spain is sending tanks and anti-aircraft systems despite Russian threats. The British missiles will "enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery," UK defence minister Ben Wallace said. Ukrainian soldiers will be trained in the UK, Spain, and Latvia, Spanish newspaper El Pais said. Western help for Ukraine is a proxy war, Russia says.