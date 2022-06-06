Monday

6th Jun 2022

Ticker

UK and Spain send missiles and tanks to Ukraine

By

The UK is sending long-range missiles to Ukraine while Spain is sending tanks and anti-aircraft systems despite Russian threats. The British missiles will "enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery," UK defence minister Ben Wallace said. Ukrainian soldiers will be trained in the UK, Spain, and Latvia, Spanish newspaper El Pais said. Western help for Ukraine is a proxy war, Russia says.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

The Treaty of Amsterdam — 25 years on

Twenty-five years after the conclusion of the Treaty of Amsterdam in 1997, the European Union is poised to overcome its notorious 'democratic deficit'.

'Systemic' lack of scrutiny on EU's €723.7bn recovery fund

Researchers from EU-funded environmental organisations warn the portion of the €723.8bn recovery fund money to be spent on climate is being misused and hurts biodiversity and the environment — and the EU lacks monitoring tools to prevent it.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic think tank examines influence of tech giants
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  5. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe

Latest News

  1. The rise of Italy's new far-right star: Giorgia Meloni
  2. Zuckerberg's Metaverse ripe for terror recruitment, says EU
  3. The Treaty of Amsterdam — 25 years on
  4. Italian TV 'infotainment' causing confusion on Ukraine war
  5. 'Systemic' lack of scrutiny on EU's €723.7bn recovery fund
  6. Was the EU's response to Shireen Abu Aklek's funeral enough?
  7. Russian oligarchs spam EU court with sanctions cases
  8. EU parliament revokes Russian lobbyist badges

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us