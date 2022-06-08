Ticker
Industry lobbies MEPs ahead of green votes
By EUobserver
A group of 50 CEOs has written an open letter urging MEPs to delay plans for a carbon border tax on industry ahead of votes on the EU Parliament's position on several green laws next week, Reuters reports. Energy-intensive industry lobbies EUROFER, Cefic, and Cembureau and farming pressure group Copa-Cogeca also wrote to MEPs seeking delays. Auto groups lobbied against zero-emission cars and airports warned against imposing new CO2-related costs.