Wednesday

8th Jun 2022

Ticker

Swedish government poised to survive confidence vote

By

Sweden's Social Democrat minority government looked set to survive a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, after independent politician of Iranian-Kurdish descent, Amineh Kakabaveh, decided to abstain. Prime minister Magdalena Andersson had said her government would resign if justice minister Morgan Johansson was voted out. Applications from Sweden and Finland to join Nato are currently held up by Turkey, angered by Sweden's stance toward the Kurdish question.

UK shows 'bad faith' in post-Brexit talks, Irish PM says

"It is perfectly reasonable to look for ways to improve the operation of the protocol, but unfortunately what we have seen are bad-faith efforts to undermine a treaty freely entered into," Irish premier Michael Martin told MEPs.

No money to Poland without rule of law, von der Leyen says

"[The commission's] three commitments must be fulfilled before any payment can be made," EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said as criticism of the EU executive mounts for approving Poland's recovery plan.

News in Brief

  1. MEPs vote to ban combustion engines by 2035
  2. Study: Corporate lobbyists 'weakened EU bill on rights'
  3. Olaf sought to recover over €500m last year
  4. EU to support ICC war crimes investigations with €7.25m
  5. EU deal on women-on-boards directive after 10-year deadlock
  6. MEPs urge Erdoğan to let Finland and Sweden join Nato
  7. Report: EU 'to approve' women corporate quotas
  8. EU sets basic standards for minimum wage

