Ticker
Swedish government poised to survive confidence vote
By EUobserver
Sweden's Social Democrat minority government looked set to survive a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, after independent politician of Iranian-Kurdish descent, Amineh Kakabaveh, decided to abstain. Prime minister Magdalena Andersson had said her government would resign if justice minister Morgan Johansson was voted out. Applications from Sweden and Finland to join Nato are current held up by Turkey, angered by Sweden's stance toward the Kurdish question.