By EUobserver

EU countries and MEPs agreed on Tuesday on a single mobile charging port for smartphones, tablets and cameras, forcing Apple to change its iPhone connector sold in the bloc by 2024. By autumn 2024, the USB Type-C will become the common charging port, which in 2018 made up 29 percent of chargers sold with mobiles. EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton said the deal would save around €250m for consumers.