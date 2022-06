By EUobserver

A trial of the suspected gunman and the getaway driver involved in last year's killing of Dutch TV crime reporter Peter R. de Vries opened on Tuesday, Reuters reported. The two men could face life in prison if convicted. De Vries was gunned down last July in Amsterdam. The suspected gunman, 22-year-old Delano Geerman, refused to comment and the second suspect, Polish national Kamil Egiert, 36, denied any involvement.