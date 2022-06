By EUobserver

MEPs and EU countries have reached a deal on ensuring minimum wages across the bloc met common criteria, such as providing decent standards of living, but without setting one, Europe-wide, wage figure, the BBC reports. Luxembourg has the highest minimum wage at €13.05/hour while Bulgaria has the lowest on €2.19 and six out of 27 EU states have none. Some 22 EU states failed the new criteria, the Commission said.