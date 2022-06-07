By EUobserver

MEPs have urged Turkey to refrain from "undue pressure" and to act in "good faith" on Finland and Sweden''s bid to join Nato. "It is important that all Nato allies act with foresight and swiftly ratify the accession protocol," they said in a report passed by 448 votes against 67 Tuesday. They also harangued Turkey over its "authoritarian spiral" under president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is blocking Nato's Nordic expansion.