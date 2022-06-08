Ticker
EU to support ICC war crimes investigations with €7.25m
By EUobserver
The European Commission launched on Wednesday a €7.25m project to support investigations of the International Criminal Court (ICC) into war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. The initiative, first announced by the EU executive in early April, is part of the efforts "to fight impunity for international crimes globally," the commission said. The aim is to step up ICC's data storage and processing as well as its forensic capacity.