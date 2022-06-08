Wednesday

8th Jun 2022

EU to support ICC war crimes investigations with €7.25m

The European Commission launched on Wednesday a €7.25m project to support investigations of the International Criminal Court (ICC) into war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. The initiative, first announced by the EU executive in early April, is part of the efforts "to fight impunity for international crimes globally," the commission said. The aim is to step up ICC's data storage and processing as well as its forensic capacity.

EU must integrate 'right to abortion' into treaties

The pushback against abortion is not happening in a vacuum. It is part of a global anti-gender trend, where transnational groups of fundamentalists support and embolden each other's actions. They are funded and active in the EU as well.

