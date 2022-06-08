Ticker
Study: Corporate lobbyists 'weakened EU bill on rights'
By EUobserver
Transparency campaigners in a report say corporate lobbyists from Denmark, France, Germany, Sweden, and elsewhere weakened a European Commission bill that aims to hold the industry to account on human rights, climate change, and environmental destruction. The proposed law, known as the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence, was meant to hold them liable but has since been eviscerated by lobbyists with help from the European Commission, it says.