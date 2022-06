By EUobserver

MEPs voted on Wednesday to ban the sale of all combustion engines by 2035, in a vote many expected could have gone either way. A European People's Party push to ban only 90-percent of all such engines was rejected. Ahead of the vote, EU commissioner Frans Timmermans had "implored" MEPs to vote for the ban and give car-makers a clear signal battery-powered vehicles are the way forward in the EU.