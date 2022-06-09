Thursday

9th Jun 2022

EU tells Hungary to suspend 'dual price' petrol measure

EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton on Wednesday asked Hungarian authorities for clarifications over the dual-price of petrol in the country, urging Budapest to suspend this measure until it is ensured that it is compatible with EU law. Car owners with non-Hungarian licence plates can only purchase petrol at market prices since last week, which is seen as discriminatory and negatively affecting trade and the free movement of people.

Exclusive

EU wargames fictional crisis in West Africa

The EU is preparing to wargame a fictional crisis in a West Africa-type setting, shedding light on how Europe sees its threats and military ambitions.

UK shows 'bad faith' in post-Brexit talks, Irish PM says

"It is perfectly reasonable to look for ways to improve the operation of the protocol, but unfortunately what we have seen are bad-faith efforts to undermine a treaty freely entered into," Irish premier Michael Martin told MEPs.

