Ticker
EU tells Hungary to suspend 'dual price' petrol measure
By EUobserver
EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton on Wednesday asked Hungarian authorities for clarifications over the dual-price of petrol in the country, urging Budapest to suspend this measure until it is ensured that it is compatible with EU law. Car owners with non-Hungarian licence plates can only purchase petrol at market prices since last week, which is seen as discriminatory and negatively affecting trade and the free movement of people.