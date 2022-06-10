By EUobserver

Bulgaria has raised hopes of lifting its veto on North Macedonia's Nato membership after prime minister Kiril Petkov met EU enlargement commissioner Olivér Várhelyi in Sofia Thursday. Bulgaria had "three conditions" and "we are working together to see if it would be possible for the EU to be a guarantor for these" said Petkov, whose government just lost its parliamentary majority, Reuters reports. The ongoing veto was "frustrating", Várhelyi said.