Friday

10th Jun 2022

Ticker

Bulgaria seeks EU guarantees for North Macedonia-Nato deal

By

Bulgaria has raised hopes of lifting its veto on North Macedonia's Nato membership after prime minister Kiril Petkov met EU enlargement commissioner Olivér Várhelyi in Sofia Thursday. Bulgaria had "three conditions" and "we are working together to see if it would be possible for the EU to be a guarantor for these" said Petkov, whose government just lost its parliamentary majority, Reuters reports. The ongoing veto was "frustrating", Várhelyi said.

Ukraine war complicates Mediterranean 'solidarity' plan

The French EU presidency proposal seeks to relocate 10,000 asylum seekers, arriving from the Mediterranean, over one year. But with refugees from Ukraine stretching national reception systems, it remains unclear how many EU states will commit to relocations.

IT bugs haunt work of EU fraud busters

EU efforts to fight fraud have been hampered by bugs and delays in an €29m IT system meant to help manage investigations more efficiently.

News in Brief

  1. Russia: Western cyber attacks could lead to 'military clash'
  2. French diplomat to be new EU ambassador in Russia
  3. ECB exits negative interest rates
  4. Report: EU mulls cloud computing ban on Russia
  5. Bulgaria seeks EU guarantees for North Macedonia-Nato deal
  6. Kangaroo court sets death penalty for Brits and Moroccan
  7. EU tells Hungary to suspend 'dual price' petrol measure
  8. EU calls on countries not to buy stolen Ukraine grain

