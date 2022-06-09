Thursday

9th Jun 2022

Ticker

Russia: Western cyber attacks could lead to 'military clash'

By

Western cyber attacks against Russian institutions could lead to a "direct military clash" the Russian foreign ministry has said. It blamed Ukraine and the US for recent cyber strikes on infrastructure, Reuters reports. Russia's housing ministry website was also hacked last weekend. The US was "deliberately lowering the threshold for the combat use" of IT, Russia claimed. "Russia will not leave aggressive actions unanswered," it added.

Ukraine war complicates Mediterranean 'solidarity' plan

The French EU presidency proposal seeks to relocate 10,000 asylum seekers, arriving from the Mediterranean, over one year. But with refugees from Ukraine stretching national reception systems, it remains unclear how many EU states will commit to relocations.

IT bugs haunt work of EU fraud busters

EU efforts to fight fraud have been hampered by bugs and delays in an €29m IT system meant to help manage investigations more efficiently.

Opinion

How industry watered-down new EU supply chain rules

The Commission fell hook, line, and sinker for the arguments of big business on the corporate due diligence directive — conflating rules and regulations with so-called 'red tape' and rebranding regulations as 'burdens' on business which should be scrapped.

