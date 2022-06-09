Ticker
Russia: Western cyber attacks could lead to 'military clash'
By EUobserver
Western cyber attacks against Russian institutions could lead to a "direct military clash" the Russian foreign ministry has said. It blamed Ukraine and the US for recent cyber strikes on infrastructure, Reuters reports. Russia's housing ministry website was also hacked last weekend. The US was "deliberately lowering the threshold for the combat use" of IT, Russia claimed. "Russia will not leave aggressive actions unanswered," it added.