By EUobserver

The number of Syrian people granted German nationality tripled last year and is expected to go up again this year, the German Federal Statistical Office said Friday. Germany created 131,600 new citizens last year, of whom 19,100 were Syrians. More are likely to follow as there were 449,000 Syrians living in Germany for at least six years — just two years shy of the normal eight-year eligibility criteria for application.