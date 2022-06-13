By EUobserver

Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić pushed back against German chancellor Olaf Scholz in a press conference in Belgrade Friday after Scholz urged him to adopt EU sanctions on Russia. "As far as sanctions are concerned we have different position.... We remember sanctions [against Serbia] and we do not think sanctions are efficient," Vučić said, Reuters reports. Scholz was on a tour of the Western Balkans to show support for future enlargement.