By EUobserver

Bulgaria was still clinging to its veto on North Macedonia's EU accession talks after German chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Sofia Saturday, but "I see chances for progress", Scholz said. "We will stay in close exchange in the coming days," he added, Reuters reports, referring to Bulgarian prime minister Kiril Petkov. Petkov earlier said he wanted EU guarantees on a deal with North Macedonia on cultural and historical identity.