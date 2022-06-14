By EUobserver

Australia has agreed to pay France €555m in compensation for walking out of a nuclear submarine deal in September 2021 in favour of a rival US bid, causing a diplomatic rift. "We are re-establishing a better relationship between Australia and France," Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said Saturday. "I'm looking forward to taking up [French] president [Emmanuel] Macron's invitation to me to visit Paris at the earliest opportunity," he added.