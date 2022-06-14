By EUobserver

French president Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance, called Together, was in line for 25.2 percent of votes in Sunday's parliamentary elections, exit polls showed, while a left-wing coalition led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, called Unbowed, was heading for 25.6 percent. The slim margins indicated Macron, who was re-elected president in April, may struggle to build a parliamentary majority after the second round of the election, due next weekend.