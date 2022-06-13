Monday

13th Jun 2022

Ticker

Macron and Mélenchon neck-and-neck in French election

By

French president Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance, called Together, was in line for 25.2 percent of votes in Sunday's parliamentary elections, exit polls showed, while a left-wing coalition led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, called Unbowed, was heading for 25.6 percent. The slim margins indicated Macron, who was re-elected president in April, may struggle to build a parliamentary majority after the second round of the election, due next weekend.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

Romania — latest EU hotspot in backlash against LGBT rights

Romania isn't the only country portraying lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people as a threat to children. From Poland and Hungary in EU, to reactionary movements around the world are prohibiting portrayals of LGBT people and families in schools.

Agenda

Taxonomy and Ukraine on top This WEEK

MEPs will vote on an objection to the EU Commission's proposal to classify, temporarily, gas and nuclear energy investment as 'green', under the so-called taxonomy. Meanwhile, EU finance ministers are expected to approve Poland's recovery plan.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic think tank examines influence of tech giants
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  5. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe

Latest News

  1. Romania — latest EU hotspot in backlash against LGBT rights
  2. Sweden supports Ukraine's 'European choice'
  3. Ten states push back on EU pesticide law, citing food crisis
  4. Taxonomy and Ukraine on top This WEEK
  5. ECB exits negative rates, amid fears of a new eurocrisis
  6. MEPs call on EU countries to wait for Poland's rule-of-law reform
  7. Ukraine war complicates Mediterranean 'solidarity' plan
  8. Brussels approves Spanish-Portuguese state-aid price-cap

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us