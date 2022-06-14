Ticker
Finland won't join Nato without Sweden: Niinistö
By EUobserver
Finnish president Sauli Niinistö said his country won't join Nato without Sweden, amid Turkish objections zeroing in on Sweden's alleged support to Kurdish separatists. "We [Finland and Sweden] go hand in hand", Niinistö said Sunday after meeting Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg. Turkey had "legitimate concerns" concerning Sweden, Stoltenberg said. "No Nato ally has suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey," he added, referring to attacks by Kurdish militant groups.