Russia earned €93bn from fossil fuel exports during the first 100 days of the war in Ukraine, according to an analysis published Monday. The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air revealed that the EU has paid €57bn to Russia for fossil fuel imports since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in late February. During the first 100 days, the biggest importers were China (€12.6bn), Germany (€12.1bn) and Italy (€7.8bn).