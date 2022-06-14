By EUobserver

Brexit campaigner, millionaire Arron Banks has lost his libel case against investigative journalist Carole Cadwalladr of the Guardian. Banks, the founder of the pro-Brexit campaign group Leave.EU, sued Cadwalladr for defamation over a TED Talk video and a tweet, claiming he was defamed after comments Cadwalladr made about his relationship with Russia. The case, concluded by the judgement of the High Court, has been going on for nearly three years.