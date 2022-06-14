By EUobserver

EU auditors said on Monday that the European Commission did not properly scrutinise the reintroduction of internal border controls and restriction of free movement in the EU during the pandemic. Some 150 notifications of internal border controls were submitted to the commission between March 2020 and June 2021, of which 135 were related to Covid-19. The auditors also denounced lack of coordination on travel restrictions, pointing out inconsistencies in recommendations.